Weil Company Inc. Makes New $470,000 Investment in CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN)

Weil Company Inc. purchased a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 34,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLGN. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 86.0% during the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 530,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after buying an additional 245,268 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 175.8% during the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 242,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after buying an additional 154,400 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth about $134,000. 31.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLGN traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.00. 28,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,814. The company has a market capitalization of $96.39 million, a PE ratio of 68.00 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.84. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $24.26.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.06 million. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a net margin of 29.71% and a return on equity of 113.95%. Equities research analysts predict that CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company's products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

