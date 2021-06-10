Weil Company Inc. Purchases 36 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Weil Company Inc. increased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,714 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for about 1.7% of Weil Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meristem Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 15,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $2,449,000. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 25,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Herbert Faulkner III increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 24,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,573,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,330,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $180,590.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,170.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 168,912 shares of company stock valued at $72,890,386. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INTU traded up $3.72 on Thursday, reaching $472.05. 15,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $128.99 billion, a PE ratio of 60.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $419.43. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.19 and a 12 month high of $470.61.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTU. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.71.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

