Wells Fargo & Company Lowers QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $78.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered QTS Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered QTS Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered QTS Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.86.

Shares of QTS Realty Trust stock opened at $78.23 on Wednesday. QTS Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $78.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -150.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.89.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.30%. As a group, analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 70.42%.

In other news, Director John W. Barter sold 10,761 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $678,050.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,117.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 12,422 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $786,312.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,613 shares of company stock worth $1,962,757. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 17.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 961,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,487,000 after buying an additional 26,538 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,815,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after buying an additional 33,879 shares during the last quarter.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

