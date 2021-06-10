Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Purchased by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 396,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,625,000 after buying an additional 31,678 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Welltower by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after buying an additional 38,519 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Welltower by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,009,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,202,000 after buying an additional 43,910 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Welltower by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 160,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,593,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.71.

Welltower stock opened at $78.84 on Thursday. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.18 and a fifty-two week high of $79.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.89. The firm has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.05, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.04.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.54%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.