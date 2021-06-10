WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on WCC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on WESCO International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. WESCO International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.78.

Get WESCO International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WCC opened at $109.65 on Tuesday. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $32.04 and a 52 week high of $113.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.75.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.67. WESCO International had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Engel sold 59,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total value of $6,102,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 356,556 shares in the company, valued at $36,775,185.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total transaction of $764,004.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,876.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,080 shares of company stock valued at $7,704,013. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WCC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 119.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 562,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,629,000 after acquiring an additional 306,358 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in WESCO International by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,414,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,545,000 after purchasing an additional 201,596 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its position in WESCO International by 7,750.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 137,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 135,625 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP lifted its position in WESCO International by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 163,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 99,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in WESCO International by 58.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 155,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,440,000 after purchasing an additional 57,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Read More: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.