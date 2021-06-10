West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.2068 per share on Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This is an increase from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

WFG stock traded down $1.72 on Thursday, reaching $71.92. 374,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,964. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.70. West Fraser Timber has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $91.53.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $2.30. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. West Fraser Timber’s revenue was up 163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that West Fraser Timber will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WFG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities raised West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on West Fraser Timber from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

