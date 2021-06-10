West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.2068 per share on Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This is an increase from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.
WFG stock traded down $1.72 on Thursday, reaching $71.92. 374,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,964. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.70. West Fraser Timber has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $91.53.
West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $2.30. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. West Fraser Timber’s revenue was up 163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that West Fraser Timber will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.
About West Fraser Timber
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.
