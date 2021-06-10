West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is a diversified wood products company. It engages in producing lumber, LVL, MDF, plywood, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and energy principally in western Canada and the southern United States. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WFG. Scotiabank reissued an outperform rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE:WFG opened at $73.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.70. West Fraser Timber has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $91.53.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $2.30. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. West Fraser Timber’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth $46,914,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth $14,453,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 790,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,864,000 after purchasing an additional 67,100 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,588,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,698,000.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

