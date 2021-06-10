Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Director Sells $32,949.00 in Stock

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Director Carol L. Colman sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $32,949.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of HIO opened at $5.23 on Thursday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $5.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIO. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 47.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,901 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the period.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

