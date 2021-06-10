Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Director Sells $32,949.00 in Stock

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Director Carol L. Colman sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $32,949.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of HIO opened at $5.23 on Thursday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $5.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.15.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
