Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

WY stock opened at $36.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $41.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.95.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $617,361.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 129,913 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $5,192,622.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.