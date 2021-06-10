Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.34.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Shares of WY opened at $36.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.95. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $41.68. The firm has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 129,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $5,192,622.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy S. Loewe acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.56 per share, with a total value of $385,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,537.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,733,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,768,152,000 after acquiring an additional 854,081 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.6% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,371,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,259,204,000 after buying an additional 4,221,921 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,273,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,634,000 after buying an additional 879,318 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,282,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,041,000 after purchasing an additional 418,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth $332,280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

