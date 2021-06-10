Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Acquired by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 35.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 443.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 345.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.14.

In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 45,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.36, for a total transaction of $11,602,114.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.44, for a total transaction of $2,271,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,097.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 210,609 shares of company stock worth $50,730,909. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

WHR opened at $229.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $116.57 and a 52-week high of $257.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.88.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

