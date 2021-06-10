Wilder World Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges (WILD)

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. Wilder World has a total market capitalization of $2.28 million and $351,799.00 worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wilder World coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wilder World has traded down 26.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00064745 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003805 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00023723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $323.19 or 0.00868745 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00048144 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,188.12 or 0.08569866 BTC.

Wilder World Coin Profile

Wilder World (WILD) is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,225,676 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Wilder World Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wilder World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wilder World using one of the exchanges listed above.

