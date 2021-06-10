William Carl Drew Acquires 20,000 Shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Stock

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Director William Carl Drew purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.15 per share, for a total transaction of $163,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,894.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ASUR stock opened at $8.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $165.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.17. Asure Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.79 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.13.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 24.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asure Software, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASUR. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Asure Software by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Asure Software by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Asure Software by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Asure Software by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Asure Software by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASUR shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Asure Software from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.