William Rand Cook Purchases 1,650 Shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Stock

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Director William Rand Cook bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.53 per share, with a total value of $25,624.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

William Rand Cook also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Primis Financial alerts:

On Friday, June 4th, William Rand Cook acquired 1,300 shares of Primis Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.56 per share, with a total value of $20,228.00.

Primis Financial stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.48. 582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,683. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $379.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.10. Primis Financial Corp. has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $16.32.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.10 million. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 22.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRST. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in Primis Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the 1st quarter worth $2,109,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the 1st quarter worth $732,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.