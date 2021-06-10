Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 44.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,157 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 245,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,018,000 after purchasing an additional 89,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,922,000 after purchasing an additional 11,466 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Shares of WSM traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $168.16. 13,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,841. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.54. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $77.79 and a one year high of $194.69.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 51.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total value of $191,156.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,749.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $795,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,527 shares of company stock valued at $10,895,367 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WSM shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.28.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.