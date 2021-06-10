Wills Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Wills Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at about $389,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.80.

Charles River Laboratories International stock traded up $5.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $351.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.76 and a fifty-two week high of $349.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.08. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.95, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total transaction of $118,742.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,061.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 7,500 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total value of $2,573,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,870,768.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,079 shares of company stock valued at $15,847,322 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

