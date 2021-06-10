Windsor Group LTD Has $421,000 Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Windsor Group LTD cut its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,975,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,632,488,000 after buying an additional 87,376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,073,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,514,761,000 after buying an additional 75,436 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,910,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,562,961,000 after purchasing an additional 33,415 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $941,962,000 after purchasing an additional 51,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $852,020,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $892.00 to $916.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer upgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $807.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $840.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.50 billion, a PE ratio of 86.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.04. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $543.03 and a 12-month high of $893.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $824.96.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total value of $9,045,577.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,927,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total value of $636,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,767.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,205 shares of company stock worth $33,639,395. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

