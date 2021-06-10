Windsor Group LTD Has $628,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Windsor Group LTD grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,868,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,199,000 after purchasing an additional 193,961 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 55.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,891,000 after purchasing an additional 989,275 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,435,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,182,000 after purchasing an additional 542,871 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,299,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,680,000 after purchasing an additional 54,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,293,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,117,000 after purchasing an additional 262,582 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD opened at $77.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.73. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $49.86 and a twelve month high of $78.41.

