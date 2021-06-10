Windsor Group LTD Purchases New Shares in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Windsor Group LTD purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 798 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NSC opened at $273.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $278.81. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $166.00 and a 1-year high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.81%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSC. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.25.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

