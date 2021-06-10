World Wrestling Entertainment Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:WWE)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 11,523 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,023% compared to the typical daily volume of 369 call options.

In other news, EVP Paul Levesque sold 37,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $2,063,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 41.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 170.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 85,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WWE opened at $64.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. World Wrestling Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $70.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 1.50.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.28. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several research firms have commented on WWE. Zacks Investment Research raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Cfra cut World Wrestling Entertainment to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.92.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

