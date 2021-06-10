WPP (LON:WPP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

WPP plc (LON:WPP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,020 ($13.33). WPP shares last traded at GBX 1,011.50 ($13.22), with a volume of 1,835,650 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,090 ($14.24) target price on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on WPP from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 980 ($12.80) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 835 ($10.91) price target on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,007.50 ($13.16).

Get WPP alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 971.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.87.

In related news, insider Keith Weed acquired 3,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 976 ($12.75) per share, with a total value of £29,972.96 ($39,159.86). Also, insider Thomas Ilube acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 907 ($11.85) per share, with a total value of £9,070 ($11,850.01). Insiders bought a total of 8,874 shares of company stock valued at $8,559,960 over the last three months.

About WPP (LON:WPP)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.