Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Hits New 1-Year High at $78.10

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $78.10 and last traded at $77.22, with a volume of 19696 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.84.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -54.35 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.93.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.52 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The company’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 62.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,445,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,855,000 after acquiring an additional 96,353 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 16.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,346,000 after acquiring an additional 44,422 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the first quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,120,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,205,000 after acquiring an additional 35,062 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

