Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $65 million-71 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.25 million.

NYSE YALA traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $19.26. 1,127,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,392,687. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.65. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -963.00. Yalla Group has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $41.35.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $67.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.01 million. As a group, analysts predict that Yalla Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YALA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yalla Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer raised Yalla Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

