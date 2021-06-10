Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 8,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

AUY has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James set a $6.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CSFB set a $7.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold to $10.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.65.

NYSE AUY opened at $5.07 on Thursday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.93.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.00 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0263 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.13%.

Yamana Gold Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

