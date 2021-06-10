yAxis (YAXIS) Hits Market Cap of $8.33 Million

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One yAxis coin can now be bought for approximately $8.94 or 0.00024456 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, yAxis has traded 30.3% lower against the dollar. yAxis has a market capitalization of $8.33 million and $146,067.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00062355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.83 or 0.00182867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.62 or 0.00198731 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $475.44 or 0.01301009 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,516.21 or 0.99924078 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002881 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. The official message board for yAxis is yaxis.ghost.io . The official website for yAxis is yaxis.io . yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yAxis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yAxis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yAxis using one of the exchanges listed above.

