Ycash Price Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and $40,958.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ycash has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000462 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ycash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.99 or 0.00371575 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.22 or 0.00195898 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.58 or 0.00237560 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00013321 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003936 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005209 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,228,281 coins. Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.