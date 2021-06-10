YVS.Finance (YVS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $182,563.00

YVS.Finance (CURRENCY:YVS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. During the last seven days, YVS.Finance has traded 41.9% lower against the dollar. YVS.Finance has a market capitalization of $630,043.95 and $182,563.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YVS.Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00002135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get YVS.Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00063820 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.19 or 0.00193361 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.69 or 0.00202869 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.27 or 0.01282706 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,770.59 or 0.99870613 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002888 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

YVS.Finance Coin Profile

YVS.Finance was first traded on December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,611 coins and its circulating supply is 801,384 coins. The official website for YVS.Finance is yvs.finance . YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

YVS.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YVS.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YVS.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YVS.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YVS.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YVS.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.