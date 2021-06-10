Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) to Announce $1.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.21 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the lowest is $1.16. Canadian National Railway posted earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full-year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $5.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.63%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS.

CNI has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.88.

CNI traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.27. 153,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,072,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $84.75 and a one year high of $119.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.4964 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 90.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

