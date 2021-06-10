Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Will Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Analysts expect that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) will announce $0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.02. DISH Network posted earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $3.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 13.83%.

DISH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their price target on DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on DISH Network from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC boosted their target price on DISH Network from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.58.

DISH traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $40.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,041,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,252,788. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.16. DISH Network has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.31.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $589,044 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in DISH Network by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in DISH Network in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in DISH Network by 174.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in DISH Network by 541.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. 46.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

