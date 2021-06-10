Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) will post sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for NOV’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40 billion. NOV posted sales of $1.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that NOV will report full-year sales of $5.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $5.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.88 billion to $7.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NOV.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The company’s revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($5.34) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on NOV. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NOV in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. COKER & PALMER cut NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.31.

NOV stock opened at $17.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 2.30. NOV has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $18.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NOV by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NOV in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in NOV in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in NOV in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in NOV by 229.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

