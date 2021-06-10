Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) to post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.09). Sonim Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.13). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sonim Technologies.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 95.56% and a negative net margin of 46.04%.

SONM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ SONM opened at $0.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61. The stock has a market cap of $43.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 3.39. Sonim Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.82.

In other news, major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, sold 1,846,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $1,920,734.40. Insiders own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SONM. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sonim Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 34,097 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Sonim Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 255,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 15,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 264.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 325,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

