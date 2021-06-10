Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) to Post $0.72 EPS

Brokerages predict that WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) will announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for WesBanco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. WesBanco posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 928.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WesBanco.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $149.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

WSBC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WesBanco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.92.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.33. The company had a trading volume of 170,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,521. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.10. WesBanco has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $39.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.21%.

In other news, EVP Jayson M. Zatta sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $54,480.00. Also, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $43,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,891 shares in the company, valued at $931,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $306,045. Company insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,854,000 after acquiring an additional 39,646 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in WesBanco in the fourth quarter worth $508,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 1,436.7% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 106,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 99,979 shares in the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WesBanco (WSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.