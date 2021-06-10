Zacks: Analysts Expect Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Will Announce Earnings of $4.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to announce earnings of $4.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.99. Deere & Company reported earnings per share of $2.57 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full year earnings of $17.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.70 to $18.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $20.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.59 to $22.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on DE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.22.

Shares of DE stock traded down $8.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $341.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,229,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,236. The company has a market capitalization of $106.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $148.12 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $371.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 275 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diamant Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in Deere & Company by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

