Zacks: Analysts Expect Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.37 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) will announce $3.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.39 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.32 billion. Fidelity National Information Services reported sales of $2.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full year sales of $13.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.55 billion to $13.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $14.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.52 billion to $15.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fidelity National Information Services.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

FIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.59.

Shares of FIS traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,715,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,566,544. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.15 billion, a PE ratio of -381.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.51. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $120.17 and a 52-week high of $156.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In related news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 14,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

