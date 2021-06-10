Zacks: Analysts Expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) will announce $0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.94. Marriott Vacations Worldwide posted earnings of ($1.76) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 146%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $5.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.86 to $10.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.24 million.

Several analysts recently commented on VAC shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.43.

Shares of NYSE:VAC traded down $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $170.36. 243,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,634. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -36.13 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12-month low of $75.97 and a 12-month high of $190.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.40.

In other news, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $208,437.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,772. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 8,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.53, for a total transaction of $1,495,424.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,225,371.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,460 shares of company stock worth $2,468,591 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 8.8% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $842,000. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $2,046,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 16.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,999,000 after buying an additional 20,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.