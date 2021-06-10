Zacks: Analysts Expect Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) to post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.09). Sonim Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.13). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sonim Technologies.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 46.04% and a negative return on equity of 95.56%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SONM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ:SONM opened at $0.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $43.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 3.39. Sonim Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $1.70.

In other Sonim Technologies news, major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, sold 1,846,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $1,920,734.40. 18.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 182.1% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,567 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,299,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,890 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 264.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 325,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Sonim Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 42.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 34,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

