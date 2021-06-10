Zacks: Analysts Expect X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.73 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) will report earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.88) and the highest is ($0.65). X4 Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.76) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.58) to ($2.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.46) to ($2.19). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover X4 Pharmaceuticals.

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.46).

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of XFOR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.06. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,168. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.38 and a 52 week high of $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 8.18. The company has a market capitalization of $214.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.66.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $91,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rear diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.