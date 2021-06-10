Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $436.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) will report sales of $436.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $483.80 million and the lowest is $402.00 million. Cabot Oil & Gas reported sales of $332.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $2.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cabot Oil & Gas.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $459.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.86 million.

A number of analysts have commented on COG shares. Johnson Rice cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $17.22 on Thursday. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $22.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 39,193,566 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $638,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,884 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,883,603 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $561,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,256 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,458,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $233,975,000 after acquiring an additional 586,452 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.8% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 9,236,439 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $173,459,000 after acquiring an additional 250,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,262,648 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $134,516,000 after purchasing an additional 514,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

