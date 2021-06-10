Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) will post sales of $92.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $89.17 million to $95.40 million. Eagle Bancorp reported sales of $93.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full year sales of $366.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $358.77 million to $376.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $366.47 million, with estimates ranging from $356.75 million to $382.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Bancorp.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 35.38%. The business had revenue of $93.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.48 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EGBN shares. G.Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 59.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN opened at $57.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.17. Eagle Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $58.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.51%.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bancorp (EGBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.