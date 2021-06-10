Zacks: Brokerages Expect GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) to Post $0.23 EPS

Analysts predict that GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.26. GP Strategies posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 91.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GP Strategies.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. GP Strategies had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $114.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.66 million.

GPX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of GP Strategies from $15.00 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of GP Strategies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of GP Strategies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of GP Strategies from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.56.

Shares of NYSE:GPX opened at $16.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.49. The company has a market cap of $279.66 million, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. GP Strategies has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $18.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GP Strategies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 14.9% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 296.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GP Strategies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GP Strategies in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services.

