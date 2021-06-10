Zacks: Brokerages Expect Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Will Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) will announce $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Materion’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $0.76. Materion reported earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Materion will report full year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $4.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Materion.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $354.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.45 million. Materion had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 3.03%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTRN. Sidoti began coverage on Materion in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Materion by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Materion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Materion by 572.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Materion by 3,237.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Materion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $77.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.12. Materion has a twelve month low of $49.51 and a twelve month high of $80.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is 23.65%.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Read More: No Load Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Materion (MTRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.