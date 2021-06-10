Zacks: Brokerages Expect ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Will Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) to post $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. ViacomCBS reported earnings per share of $1.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $4.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ViacomCBS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

VIAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Loop Capital upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.58.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,512,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,073,000 after purchasing an additional 485,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ViacomCBS by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,222,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106,259 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,745,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,553,000 after purchasing an additional 866,860 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 385.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,084,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008,319 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,052,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,391,000 after buying an additional 5,842,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock traded down $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $41.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,904,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,864,006. The firm has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65. ViacomCBS has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

