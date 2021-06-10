Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) to Hold

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orion Group Holdings, Inc. is a construction company which provides services on and off the water primarily in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada and the Caribbean Basin. The company’s operating segment consists of heavy civil marine construction segment and commercial concrete segment. Heavy civil marine construction segment services includes marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design and specialty services. Commercial concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including pour and finish, dirt work, layout, forming, rebar and mesh across the light commercial, structural and other associated business areas. Orion Group Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Orion Marine Group Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of NYSE ORN opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. Orion Group has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $6.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $178.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.97.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Orion Group had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $153.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.11 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Orion Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORN. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,477,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,697,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Orion Group by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,217,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after acquiring an additional 536,065 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Orion Group by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 838,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 234,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Orion Group by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 392,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 139,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

