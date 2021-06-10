Zacks Investment Research Lowers Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is focused on investing in, financing and managing primarily residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or federally chartered corporation. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

Shares of WMC opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1,242.58, a current ratio of 1,242.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18. The firm has a market cap of $242.04 million, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.22. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $4.09.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 37.18% and a return on equity of 10.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,115,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,936,000 after purchasing an additional 428,535 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 1st quarter worth $957,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,083,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 125,399 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 162.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 118,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 638.2% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 118,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 102,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities investments, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

