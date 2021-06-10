Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) to “Buy”

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.17% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lands’ End, Inc. operates as a multi-channel retailer. It offers men’s, women’s, and kids’ apparel, outerwear and swimwear; specialty apparel; accessories; footwear; and home products. The Company operates in two segments: Direct and Retail. It offers products through catalogs, online at www.landsend.com and affiliated specialty and international Websites, and through retail locations. Lands’ End, Inc. is based in Dodgeville, Wisconsin. “

Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Lands’ End from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

NASDAQ:LE opened at $35.08 on Tuesday. Lands’ End has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $39.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.25.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.37. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $321.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Lands’ End will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lands’ End news, CEO Jerome Griffith sold 8,762 shares of Lands’ End stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $306,932.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 103,695 shares of Lands’ End stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $3,996,405.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,533 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,828 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LE. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lands’ End in the 4th quarter valued at $36,700,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lands’ End by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,242,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,817,000 after acquiring an additional 209,485 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lands’ End in the 1st quarter valued at $2,590,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Lands’ End in the 4th quarter valued at $2,052,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lands’ End in the 1st quarter valued at $2,224,000. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

