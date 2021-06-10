ZeroSwap Price Reaches $0.56 on Exchanges (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. One ZeroSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001515 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZeroSwap has a market capitalization of $27.42 million and $2.47 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZeroSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00067208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003956 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00024463 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $328.86 or 0.00891609 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00049372 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,243.88 or 0.08794841 BTC.

ZeroSwap Coin Profile

ZeroSwap is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,070,372 coins. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZeroSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeroSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.