ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Gap Up to $42.62

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.62, but opened at $43.90. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares last traded at $42.88, with a volume of 5,459 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZIM shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Clarkson Capital boosted their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.65.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIM. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at $37,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.