ZOZO (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Stock Price Down 0.3%

ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY)’s share price fell 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.92 and last traded at $6.92. 704 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 4,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.53.

ZOZO Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SRTTY)

ZOZO, Inc operates online shopping Websites in Japan and internationally. It operates consignment shop, which includes various brand stores under the ZOZOTOWN name as a tenant; purchased stock shop that purchases and sells fashion merchandise of various brands; ZOZOUSED, which buys and sells used fashion-related merchandise from individual users; PayPay mall, an online shopping mall; and WEAR, a fashion app.

