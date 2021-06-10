Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $56.00 price objective on the apparel and footwear maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.89% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Zumiez have risen and outperformed the industry year to date. The stock got a boost from sturdy first-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein both the top and bottom lines outshone the Zacks Consensus Estimate and also improved year over year. Quarterly results exceeded the pre-COVID levels even though part of the global store fleet was closed in the period. While higher sales along with efficient expense management supported the bottom line, gains from the net addition of stores and a comparable-store sales increase drove the top line. Margins were robust in the quarter. Based on strong first-quarter results and May sales, it envisions fiscal 2021 sales to grow in the low-to-mid-teen range from fiscal 2019. Moving on, the company’s healthy balance sheet, a sturdy business model and strong brand portfolio bode well for the long haul.”

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ZUMZ. B. Riley boosted their target price on Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $47.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.34. Zumiez has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $50.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.78.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.99. Zumiez had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $279.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zumiez will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 7,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $344,653.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,327.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Andrew Bailey sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $46,207.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,532.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 263,461 shares of company stock worth $12,229,794. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the first quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Zumiez by 404.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 888 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Zumiez in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 7,631.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 81.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

