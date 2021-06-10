Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) Receives CHF 415.45 Average PT from Analysts

Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is CHF 415.90.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZURN. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 445 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 365 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 432 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 380 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 410 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of CHF 262.10 and a 52 week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.